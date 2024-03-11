Zach Galifianakis Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' for Season Four!

Zach Galifianakis is the latest star to join the cast of Only Murders in the Building!

On Monday (March 11), it was announced that the 54-year-old actor, best known for playing Alan in The Hangover trilogy, had been cast in season four of the hit Hulu comedy series starring Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Keep reading to find out more…As of right now, details about Zach‘s character are being kept under wraps, but a source told Variety that his character is “integral to the twist and turns of this season’s investigation.”

Not many details have been revealed about the new season of the comedy fave, however, we did learn that the new season will have several returning cast members from previous seasons, and that it will take place in Los Angeles. Each of the previous three seasons of Only Murders in the Building took place in New York City.

Zach is just one of several actors that will be joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building for season four!