Al Pacino Breaks Silence on Oscars 2024 Best Picture Announcement Controversy

Al Pacino is speaking out about his unconventional Best Picture announcement at the 2024 Oscars.

The 83-year-old actor sparked controversy when he presented the night’s biggest award without announcing all 10 nominees.

“Ten wonderful films were nominated, but only one will take the award for Best Picture—and I have to go to the envelope for that, and I will,” Al began, before declaring, “My eyes see Oppenheimer” to crown the Christopher Nolan-directed movie as the winner.

The crowd appeared confused, as hardly anyone applauded before music started playing to signify the winner being announced.

After an insider spoke about the moment earlier on Monday (March 11), Al broke his silence.

“There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the Best Picture award,” he said in a statement obtained by Us Weekly. “I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony. I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented.”

The Godfather star continued, “I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. I saw this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement.”

