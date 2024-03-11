Top Stories
Best Dressed During Awards Season 2024: Our 30 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

Best Dressed During Awards Season 2024: Our 30 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

Photo Experts Examine Kate Middleton Photo, Reveal If She Was Digitally Inserted, Plus, the Princess' Admission &amp; More

Photo Experts Examine Kate Middleton Photo, Reveal If She Was Digitally Inserted, Plus, the Princess' Admission & More

Best Dressed at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Our 25 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

Best Dressed at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Our 25 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

Kim Kardashian Was Photographed With Her Rumored Celeb Boyfriend &amp; We Have the Pics!

Kim Kardashian Was Photographed With Her Rumored Celeb Boyfriend & We Have the Pics!

Mon, 11 March 2024 at 8:12 pm

Milo Ventimiglia & Wife Jarah Mariano Hit Up Morning Yoga Class in Rare Outing

Milo Ventimiglia & Wife Jarah Mariano Hit Up Morning Yoga Class in Rare Outing

Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano are getting in a morning workout!

The newly married couple headed out after working up a sweat at yoga class on Saturday morning (March 9) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Milo Ventimiglia

For their workout, Milo, 46, wore a black T-shirt with camouflage-print shorts and a baseball hat while Jarah, 39, sported a black sweatshirt and orange leggings.

After the yoga class, the couple stopped by Broad Street Street Oyster Co. restaurant for a quick bite to eat.

Milo and Jarah very quietly married in 2023 and have only been photographed out together a handful of time.

In a recent interview, Milo gushed over Jarah, and said it was love at first sight when they met!

Click through the gallery inside for 35+ pictures of Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano stepping out fro the day…
Just Jared on Facebook
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 01
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 02
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 03
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 04
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 05
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 06
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 07
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 08
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 09
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 10
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 11
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 12
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 13
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 14
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 15
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 16
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 17
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 18
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 19
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 20
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 21
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 22
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 23
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 24
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 25
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 26
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 27
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 28
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 29
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 30
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 31
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 32
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 33
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 34
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 35
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 36
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 37
milo ventimiglia harah mariano morning yoga class 38

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jarah Mariano, Milo Ventimiglia