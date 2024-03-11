Milo Ventimiglia & Wife Jarah Mariano Hit Up Morning Yoga Class in Rare Outing
Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano are getting in a morning workout!
The newly married couple headed out after working up a sweat at yoga class on Saturday morning (March 9) in Malibu, Calif.
For their workout, Milo, 46, wore a black T-shirt with camouflage-print shorts and a baseball hat while Jarah, 39, sported a black sweatshirt and orange leggings.
After the yoga class, the couple stopped by Broad Street Street Oyster Co. restaurant for a quick bite to eat.
Milo and Jarah very quietly married in 2023 and have only been photographed out together a handful of time.
In a recent interview, Milo gushed over Jarah, and said it was love at first sight when they met!
