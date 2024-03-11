Prince William, Queen Camilla, Other Royals Attend Commonwealth Day Service Amid Kate Middleton Photo Controversy

Prince William, Queen Camilla, and the Royal Family are celebrating Commonwealth Day!

They were photographed attending a service on Monday (March 11) at Westminster Abbey in London.

Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, and Prince Richard were also present at the service.

If you weren’t aware, Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration of the British Commonwealth of Nations around the world.

Prince William‘s public appearance came just hours after his wife Kate Middleton apologized for publishing an edited photo of herself and their children.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In fact, William and Kate were spotted leaving of Windsor Castle together on the same day! See the photos here.

