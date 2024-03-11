Russell Wilson to Sign With Pittsburgh Steelers After Two Seasons With Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson has officially found his next team.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback played two seasons for the Denver Broncos following his 10-year run with the Seattle Seahawks.

On March 4, Russell, 35, was informed that the Broncos plan to release him on Match 13, the start of the new league year.

Almost a week after news of his release broke, Russell announced that he will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers!

“Year 13. Grateful. @Steelers,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a Steelers hype video.

Russell also changed his profile picture to an edit of himself wearing a Steelers uniform.

The nine-time Pro Bowler marks the start of a new and exciting era in Pittsburgh!

