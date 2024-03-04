Russell Wilson Cut By Denver Broncos, Releases Statement

The Denver Broncos are releasing Russell Wilson.

The nine-time Pro Bowl NFL quarterback was informed by the team of their plans to release him Monday (March 4), ending a two-season run with the team.

“We spoke with Russell Wilson [Monday] to inform him of his release after the start of the league year [March 13, 4 p.m. ET],” coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton said in a joint statement via ESPN.

“On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career. As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this offseason and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency.”

Russell also released a statement thanking the city of Denver, several teammates, the team’s cafeteria workers and vice president of player development Ray Jackson. He notably did not mention the coach, general manager or the team’s ownership.

“Over these last three years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members the Denver community. This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime,” he wrote.

“To my teammates, thank you for going to battle together and for being there through it all. There are so many moments I cherish because of you and I am blessed for the impact you have had on my life. I am beyond grateful for all of you and to have been able to run out as your teammate was an honor.”

