Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Mon, 04 March 2024 at 5:49 pm

Lupita Nyong'o & Joshua Jackson Spotted Kissing on the Beach, Confirming Romance

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson are clearly in a relationship!

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 45-year-old Dawson’s Creek actor were spotted kissing and packing on the PDA while enjoying a day at the beach in Mexico.

Lupita and Joshua took a romantic trip to Puerto Vallarta to celebrate her birthday, which was on March 1. They were spotted soaking up the sun on Sunday (March 3) on the beach.

A source told E! News that Joshua had “a large balloon display and a stunning bouquet of flowers set up in their hotel suite” for Lupita‘s birthday.

“They looked madly in love, like they just couldn’t get enough of one another,” an eyewitness told the outlet. You can see all the photos HERE.

Joshua‘s ex Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce in early October, just a few weeks before he was spotted with Lupita for the first time. The former couple’s date of separation was listed as September 13, 2023.

Lupita announced her split from ex-boyfriend Selema Masekela in mid-October.

