Melissa Benoist Reacts to Milly Alcock's Supergirl Casting

Melissa Benoist is sharing her thoughts on the DC Universe‘s new Supergirl, Milly Alcock!

In case you weren’t aware, Melissa played the character, also known as Kara Zor-El, in the CW’s Supergirl series. The show ran from 2015 to 2021.

Milly will lead the upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and is expected to appear in James Gunn‘s Superman movie starring David Corenswet.

In a recent interview, Melissa reacted to Milly‘s casting as Supergirl.

“I think any and all takes on the character are valuable because of what she stands for,” she told Screen Rant. “Supergirl as an entity is iconic for a reason and has been since the ’50s. I personally think that every iteration of her is valuable for young women to see, and hopefully [with] every take on her, someone will see themselves in it.”

