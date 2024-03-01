James Gunn's 'Superman' Movie Adds Wendell Pierce

DC‘s upcoming Superman movie has just added a new cast member!

The James Gunn-directed film was formerly known as Superman: Legacy, and has already begun production. David Corenswet will play the titular hero aka Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan will portray Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult will play the villainous Lex Luthor.

On Friday (March 1), Wendell Pierce was revealed as the newest actor to join the cast of Superman!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wendell will take on the role of Perry White, who is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet newspaper in the movie.

Laurence Fishburne played the character in 2013′s Man of Steel and 2016′s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Wendell, 60, is best known for portraying Detective William “Bunk” Moreland in The Wire.

The actor has also appeared in Suits, The Odd Couple, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and the 2014 film Selma.

If you missed it, James Gunn shared a sneak peak of David Corenswet‘s costume in his upcoming Superman movie!