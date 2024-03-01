Top Stories
Fri, 01 March 2024 at 5:47 pm

Cher Goes Blonde! Debuts New Look With Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Amid Paris Fashion Week

Cher Goes Blonde! Debuts New Look With Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Amid Paris Fashion Week

Cher is mixing up her look!

The 77-year-old “Believe” icon is currently in France for Paris Fashion Week with boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. She used the fashionable moment to transition back to a platinum blonde look a few weeks after attending a Grammys weekend party with black hair.

Keep reading to find out more…

She styled her hair in a voluminous updo and paired it with a fabulous pair of pants.

Cher attended the Vetements Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on Friday (March 1). While there, she also posed for photos with Tyga, Marcia Cross and Guram Gvasalia, the creative director of Vetements. We’ve got photos of everyone in the gallery!

If you missed it, Cher recently addressed a major professional snub. She also launched a new brand while celebrating the Grammys. Her newest venture is tastier than anything she’s done before.

Scroll through all of the photos of Cher’s new look in the gallery…
Credit: Aissaoui Nacer; Photos: Backgrid, Getty
