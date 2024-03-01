How Are Stephen & Robbie Amell Related? Actors Talk Growing Up Together

Nope, Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell are NOT brothers!

The actors have both achieved big success in Hollywood and they teamed up again for the movie Code 8: Part II, which is now streaming on Netflix.

In an interview to promote the project, Stephen and Robbie talked about how they’re related and opened up about their dynamic growing up.

Robbie and Stephen are first cousins with a seven-year age gap and while they were close as young kids, their relationship got a bit more distant as they got older. By the time they both started pursuing acting careers, they became close again!

“We were actually really close when we were really young. Steve was like the first guy I slept over at his house. We played video games all night. He was a really great older cousin and I always looked up to him and, you know, wanted to be like him, and then like you said, 14 and 7, 15 and 8, there’s a bit of an age gap where he’s, you know, he’s just doing things,” Robbie said during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

Robbie continued, “And so, we would just see each other at family functions and like the occasional family dinner sort of thing, holidays, and then we randomly got into acting around the same time independently and talked about it at a Christmas dinner, you know, one time, and then we moved out to LA at similar times and became, you know, really fast friends again, fell right back into step.”

Stephen added, “I had my phase of my career that was sort of between 2003 and 2009 when I was primarily in Toronto and I had middling levels of success, but I never felt like I was connecting one job to the next job, and then I went through some big life changes in 2009 and in 2010, I moved out to LA and that’s really when I mostly that’s when I reconnected with Rob. I think maybe a little bit in 2007, but when I was out there permanently, we started hanging out all the time. We got season seats to the LA Kings in the, the following season and that was when I started to see job A leading to job B to C to D to E to F, and then a couple years later I got Arrow and ironically Robbie and I, it’s not like we lost touch, but I mean, all my friends that I made in LA over the course of two years, I just stopped seeing for the better part of a decade.”

