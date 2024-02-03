Top Stories
20+ Celebrity Names You're Probably Saying Wrong - How to Properly Pronounce Rihanna, Travis Kelce &amp; More!

20+ Celebrity Names You're Probably Saying Wrong - How to Properly Pronounce Rihanna, Travis Kelce & More!

Grammys Winner Predictions 2024: Our Picks For Every Major Category!

Grammys Winner Predictions 2024: Our Picks For Every Major Category!

Demi Lovato's Rep Explains Controversial Decision to Perform 'Heart Attack' at Event for Cardiovascular Health

Demi Lovato's Rep Explains Controversial Decision to Perform 'Heart Attack' at Event for Cardiovascular Health

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Book, Including a Fan-Favorite 'Harry Potter' Character

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Book, Including a Fan-Favorite 'Harry Potter' Character

Sat, 03 February 2024 at 12:53 am

Stephen & Robbie Amell Star in 'Code 8 Part II' Trailer - Watch Now!

Stephen & Robbie Amell Star in 'Code 8 Part II' Trailer - Watch Now!

Stephen and Robbie Amell are gearing up for Code 8 Part II!

The two cousins both starred in 2019′s Code 8, which followed a super-human construction worker who becomes entangled in a web of criminals as he tries to save his sick mother.

Per Netflix, Part II‘s official synopsis reads: “In this sequel to Code 8, Connor (Robbie Amell) is out of prison and working as a janitor at a community center, having cut ties with his former criminal associate Garrett (Stephen Amell). Connor’s attempt at staying out of trouble is destroyed when he’s forced to help 14-year-old Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) escape from a pack of corrupt officers led by Sergeant King (Alex Mallari Jr.). King uses the newly launched robotic K9’s to track Pav down, while Connor finds himself once again reaching out to Garrett and his crew for help, but can he trust the man who landed him in prison in the first place?”

Keep reading to find out more…

On Friday (February 2), the newest trailer for the film was unveiled.

Code 8 Part II will release on Netflix on February 28.

Find out how Stephen and Robbie Amell announced the sequel’s premiere date!

Watch the new trailer for Code 8 Part II, and browse through the gallery for some first look photos…
Just Jared on Facebook
code 8 part ii official stills01
code 8 part ii official stills02
code 8 part ii official stills03
code 8 part ii official stills04
code 8 part ii official stills05
code 8 part ii official stills06
code 8 part ii official stills07
code 8 part ii official stills08
code 8 part ii official stills09
code 8 part ii official stills10
code 8 part ii official stills11

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Alex Mallari Jr, Movies, Netflix, Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell