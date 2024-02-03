Stephen & Robbie Amell Star in 'Code 8 Part II' Trailer - Watch Now!

Stephen and Robbie Amell are gearing up for Code 8 Part II!

The two cousins both starred in 2019′s Code 8, which followed a super-human construction worker who becomes entangled in a web of criminals as he tries to save his sick mother.

Per Netflix, Part II‘s official synopsis reads: “In this sequel to Code 8, Connor (Robbie Amell) is out of prison and working as a janitor at a community center, having cut ties with his former criminal associate Garrett (Stephen Amell). Connor’s attempt at staying out of trouble is destroyed when he’s forced to help 14-year-old Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) escape from a pack of corrupt officers led by Sergeant King (Alex Mallari Jr.). King uses the newly launched robotic K9’s to track Pav down, while Connor finds himself once again reaching out to Garrett and his crew for help, but can he trust the man who landed him in prison in the first place?”

On Friday (February 2), the newest trailer for the film was unveiled.

Code 8 Part II will release on Netflix on February 28.

