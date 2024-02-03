Usher Explains How He Plans to Honor Black Artists Who Came Before Him During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Usher is getting ready to take the stage at the 2024 Super Bowl!

The 45-year-old singer will perform during halftime at the NFL’s biggest game on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday (February 2), Usher told fans what to expect from his halftime show performance!

Keep reading to find out more…

The “Yeah!” singer explained that he aims to pay homage to Black artists who came before him. He mentioned those who had ” to at some point, go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience.”

He continued, “They had to leave back through that same door, you know, fearing for their lives as they went to the next state to do the same thing. So, I’m coming through the front door with this one.”

Usher then described how he has prepared to honor others during his halftime show.

“I didn’t start where I am now, and I didn’t get there by myself,” he said. “So, everybody that has been a part of it, I’m carrying them with me. All of my fans, my loved ones — the people who may have felt like they have been forgotten, they haven’t. I’m carrying you right with me when I walk on that stage that night.”

Learn more about the two teams playing in the 2024 Super Bowl!

Watch the full clip here…