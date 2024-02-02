Top Stories
20+ Celebrity Names You're Probably Saying Wrong - How to Properly Pronounce Rihanna, Travis Kelce &amp; More!

20+ Celebrity Names You're Probably Saying Wrong - How to Properly Pronounce Rihanna, Travis Kelce & More!

Grammys Winner Predictions 2024: Our Picks For Every Major Category!

Grammys Winner Predictions 2024: Our Picks For Every Major Category!

Demi Lovato's Rep Explains Controversial Decision to Perform 'Heart Attack' at Event for Cardiovascular Health

Demi Lovato's Rep Explains Controversial Decision to Perform 'Heart Attack' at Event for Cardiovascular Health

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Book, Including a Fan-Favorite 'Harry Potter' Character

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Book, Including a Fan-Favorite 'Harry Potter' Character

Fri, 02 February 2024 at 11:40 pm

Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute to 'Rocky' Apollo Creed Actor Carl Weathers

Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute to 'Rocky' Apollo Creed Actor Carl Weathers

Sylvester Stallone is honoring the late Carl Weathers.

Carl, who was best known for playing Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies, died on Thursday (February 1) at the age of 76.

In the aftermath of the sad news on Friday (February 2), Sylvester, who played Rocky Balboa in the franchise, shared a touching tribute.

Keep reading to find out more…

He posted a minute-long video on Instagram in which he spoke about Carl‘s impact on the Rocky films.

“Today is an incredibly sad day for me,” Sylvester began. “I mean, I’m so torn up I can’t even tell you. I’m just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success, everything about it. I give him incredible credit and kudos, because when he walked into that room, and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness, but I didn’t realize how great.”

“I never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him. He was absolutely brilliant. His voice, his size, his power, his athletic ability, but more importantly, his heart, his soul. It’s a horrible loss,” he continued.

Sylvester ended the video with one final message for Carl.

“He was magic, and I was so fortunate to be part of his life. So, Apollo, keep punching,” he said.

Find out how Arnold Schwarzenegger paid tribute to his Predator co-star Carl Weathers.

Watch Sylvester Stallone’s full video here…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Carl Weathers, Rocky, Sylvester Stallone