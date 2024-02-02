Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute to 'Rocky' Apollo Creed Actor Carl Weathers

Sylvester Stallone is honoring the late Carl Weathers.

Carl, who was best known for playing Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies, died on Thursday (February 1) at the age of 76.

In the aftermath of the sad news on Friday (February 2), Sylvester, who played Rocky Balboa in the franchise, shared a touching tribute.

He posted a minute-long video on Instagram in which he spoke about Carl‘s impact on the Rocky films.

“Today is an incredibly sad day for me,” Sylvester began. “I mean, I’m so torn up I can’t even tell you. I’m just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success, everything about it. I give him incredible credit and kudos, because when he walked into that room, and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness, but I didn’t realize how great.”

“I never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him. He was absolutely brilliant. His voice, his size, his power, his athletic ability, but more importantly, his heart, his soul. It’s a horrible loss,” he continued.

Sylvester ended the video with one final message for Carl.

“He was magic, and I was so fortunate to be part of his life. So, Apollo, keep punching,” he said.

Watch Sylvester Stallone’s full video here…