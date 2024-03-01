Joshua Jackson Lands Starring Role in 'Karate Kid,' His First Movie Role in Nearly a Decade

Joshua Jackson is headed back to the big screen!

The 45-year-old Dr. Death actor has booked what is being described as a starring role in the next Karate Kid movie.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news and confirmed that he’d be sharing the screen with franchise stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio.

The new movie will also introduce Ben Wang as the young protagonist. Fans will remember the star from Disney+’s American Born Chinese.

It isn’t clear who Joshua will play in the movie, but it will be set on the East Coast.

The actor’s last film role was in 2015 when he shared the screen with Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, Lena Dunham and more in Sky.

We’ll update you as we learn more about the Karate Kid movie.

