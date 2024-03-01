Top Stories
Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested on Assault &amp; Battery Following Bar Incident

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested on Assault & Battery Following Bar Incident

What Happened to Millie Bobby Brown's Accent? Fans Question Her Voice on 'Tonight Show' Interview

What Happened to Millie Bobby Brown's Accent? Fans Question Her Voice on 'Tonight Show' Interview

Elizabeth Olsen Meets Up with Sisters Mary-Kate &amp; Ashley Olsen for Dinner in Paris

Elizabeth Olsen Meets Up with Sisters Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen for Dinner in Paris

15 Real Life Soap Opera Couples That Broke Up, Including 1 Love Triangle That Spilled Over From a Show

15 Real Life Soap Opera Couples That Broke Up, Including 1 Love Triangle That Spilled Over From a Show

Fri, 01 March 2024 at 6:05 pm

Joshua Jackson Lands Starring Role in 'Karate Kid,' His First Movie Role in Nearly a Decade

Joshua Jackson Lands Starring Role in 'Karate Kid,' His First Movie Role in Nearly a Decade

Joshua Jackson is headed back to the big screen!

The 45-year-old Dr. Death actor has booked what is being described as a starring role in the next Karate Kid movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news and confirmed that he’d be sharing the screen with franchise stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio.

The new movie will also introduce Ben Wang as the young protagonist. Fans will remember the star from Disney+’s American Born Chinese.

It isn’t clear who Joshua will play in the movie, but it will be set on the East Coast.

The actor’s last film role was in 2015 when he shared the screen with Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, Lena Dunham and more in Sky.

We’ll update you as we learn more about the Karate Kid movie.

If you missed it, Joshua‘s ex Jodie Turner-Smith recently opened up about their divorce.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jackie Chan, Joshua Jackson, Karate Kid, Movies, Ralph Macchio