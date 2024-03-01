Rihanna's Setlist Revealed for Private Wedding Performance in India for Billionaire's Son
Rihanna just performed one of her first full concert sets in years and it was at a private wedding in India!
The beloved entertainer performed a private concert at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. For those who don’t know, Anant‘s father Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $114 billion.
The actual wedding doesn’t take place until this summer, but a three-day pre-wedding weekend is taking place with 1,200 guests attending.
Ambani‘s daughter got married in 2018 with a performance by Beyonce at her wedding!
So, what did Rihanna perform?
Keep reading to find out more…
“Thanks to that Ambani family, I’m here tonight in honor of Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations!” Rihanna said from the stage.
Check out the set list below…
1. Consideration
2. Bitch Better Have My Money
3. Wild Thoughts
4. Pour It Up
5. Pose
6. Birthday Cake
7. Man Down
8. Rude Boy
9. Work
10. Needed Me
11. Where Have You Been
12. We Found Love
13. Umbrella
14. Stay
15. All of the Lights
16. Run This Town
17. Desperado
18. Woo
19. Diamonds
Just days ago, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky were spotted together in Italy.
**Set list obtained from Setlist.fm.