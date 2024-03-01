Liam Payne Shares Very Rare Photo of Son Bear, Recalls Sweet Conversation With 7-Year-Old

Liam Payne is sharing a very rare photo of his son Bear to celebrate a special occasion.

On Friday (March 1), the 30-year-old “Strip That Down” hitmaker kicked off a new era of music with the release of his song “Teardrops.”

He took to social media to share a moment with his little boy, whom he shares with ex Cheryl Cole.Liam paired the photo with a snippet of his conversation with the almost seven-year-old.

Head inside to see Liam Payne’s picture of Bear…

The photo of Bear was taken from behind as they were on a walk. In it, Liam‘s son is wearing a hooded gold jacket as they pass a Spotify Billboard with the singer’s face on it.

Bear was apparently impressed by seeing his dad. “I want to be on a billboard one day daddy,” he told Liam.

Liam included a bear and heart emoji in his caption.

He and Cheryl welcomed their son in March 2017. Just a few months ago, the Girls Aloud singer revealed how her son felt about having famous parents.

The One Direction singer rarely talks about his son. He last updated us on him in July 2023.