Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

Sutton Foster's Latest Instagram Post Seemingly Debunks Those Hugh Jackman Rumors

Camila Cabello & Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Fri, 15 December 2023 at 12:58 pm

Cher Talks Not Being Included in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame After Another Amazing Career Accomplishment

Cher Talks Not Being Included in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame After Another Amazing Career Accomplishment

Cher has some thoughts about not being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 77-yaer-old “Believe” icon has a solid-gold discography filled with hits. In fact, she recently became the only solo artist to notch No. 1 singles across seven decades (the only other act to manage the feat is The Rolling Stones).

While celebrating her newest achievement, Cher opened up about being overlooked by the Rock Hall and if she would accept an induction at this point in her career.

Read more about Cher’s thoughts…

While on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher informed the audience that she had never been invited to join the Rock Hall. Many, including Kelly Clarkson, were shocked by the revelation.

“You know what? I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars,” she declared, adding, “I’m not kidding you.”

Cher continued, saying, “I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

On the topic of her legacy, Cher recognized that she “changed music forever with ‘Believe.’” She also joked that The Rolling Stones needed four members to achieve what she did alone on the charts.

If you missed it, a new pop star recently had some words of encouragement for Cher.

Press play on Cher’s interview clip below…
Photos: Getty
