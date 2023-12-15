Cher Talks Not Being Included in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame After Another Amazing Career Accomplishment

Cher has some thoughts about not being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 77-yaer-old “Believe” icon has a solid-gold discography filled with hits. In fact, she recently became the only solo artist to notch No. 1 singles across seven decades (the only other act to manage the feat is The Rolling Stones).

While celebrating her newest achievement, Cher opened up about being overlooked by the Rock Hall and if she would accept an induction at this point in her career.

While on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher informed the audience that she had never been invited to join the Rock Hall. Many, including Kelly Clarkson, were shocked by the revelation.

“You know what? I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars,” she declared, adding, “I’m not kidding you.”

Cher continued, saying, “I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

On the topic of her legacy, Cher recognized that she “changed music forever with ‘Believe.’” She also joked that The Rolling Stones needed four members to achieve what she did alone on the charts.

