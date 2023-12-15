Alexander Skarsgard to Star in New Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series 'Murderbot'

Apple TV+ has officially picked up a new sci-fi series starring Alexander Skarsgard!

The 47-year-old Emmy-winning actor will be starring in the upcoming 10-episode series Murderbot. He will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Based on Martha Wells‘ book series The Murderbot Diaries, the series “centers on a self-hacking security android (Skarsgard) who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable “’clients.’ Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe,” according to Deadline.

Brothers Chris and Paul Weitz are writing, directing and producing the series under their Depth of Field banner.

It was also recently announced that Alexander will be guest starring in an exciting new Prime Video series!