'Mr & Mrs. Smith' TV Series - 7 Big Actors Join the Cast as Guest Stars!

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is getting a ton of guest stars!

Prime Video‘s upcoming series, a reimagining of the 2005 action-comedy film that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, stars Donald Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine as Jane Smith.

Here’s a plot summary: “In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?”

The eight-episode series also features Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey and Wagner Moura. And now, there are even more guest stars being announced, via Deadline.

