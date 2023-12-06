Shannen Doherty Talks Finding Out Her Husband Cheated Before Going In for Brain Surgery

Shannen Doherty opens up about learning that her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko was cheating on her.

The 52-year-old actress revealed in the first episode of her new iHeartRadio podcast Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty that she found out shortly before going into surgery for a brain tumor.

Shannen and Kurt got married in 2011, and she filed for divorce back in April, after separating in January.

On the podcast, the actress shared that she went in for her brain tumor surgery right after finding out he had been having an affair for two years.

“I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years,” she shared. “To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn’t go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed.”

“At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart,” she added.

Shannen also opened up about how she felt about the divorce and learning of the affair.

“It was embarrassing,” she said. “I am horrified that I can’t keep a relationship together. I think it is a reflection me, but this one I think this one is on him. I’ve failed three times at marriage, but I still believe in love.”

“I also take some responsibility for the demise of our marriage — actually that’s not true. Let me rephrase that, I do not take responsibility for the demise of our marriage, I take responsibility for some of the issues in our marriage,” Shannen went on. “I take responsibility not only because of how I was but because of how cancer impacted my marriage and how it impacted him the second time around.”

She revealed she wasn’t able to walk away from the relationship right away.

“I was so confused and I was also on steroids and a lot of stuff from brain surgery because they didn’t want my brain to swell,” she said. “And honestly, it’s still really hard. Yes I made the decision to file for divorce, but I have a lot of memories with this person.”

Just a couple of weeks ago, Shannen revealed that her cancer has spread to her bones, after it spread to her brain at the start of this year.