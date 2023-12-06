National Board of Review Names Best Movies & Actors of 2023 - Full Winners List Revealed!

The National Board of Review is announcing their picks for the best of the best in film!

The organization revealed their choices on Wednesday (December 6).

The winner of NBR’s best film has typically gone on to receive an Oscar nomination for best picture, with only a few exceptions, so awards watchers often look to their picks to indicate what might be winning big during awards season.

NBR’s most recent best film selections include Her, Mad Max: Fury Road and Top Gun: Maverick.

The non-profit organization includes film enthusiasts from New York City as well as critics, academics and consumer members.

The honorees will be celebrated at the NBR Awards Gala, hosted by Willie Geist on January 11 at Cipriani 42nd Street, in New York City.

2023 National Board of Review Winners

Best Film: “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Best Director: Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Best Actor: Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Best Supporting Actor: Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

NBR Icon Award: Bradley Cooper

Best Original Screenplay: “The Holdovers” (Focus Features) — David Hemingson

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) — Tony McNamara

Breakthrough Performance: Teyana Taylor, “A Thousand and One” (Focus Features)

Best Directorial Debut: Celine Song, “Past Lives” (A24)

Best Animated Feature: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

Best International Film: “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Best Documentary: “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple Original Films)

Best Ensemble: “The Iron Claw” (A24)

Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry: Director Chad Stahelski and Stunt Coordinators Stephen Dunlevy & Scott Rogers, “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto, “Barbie” (Warner Bros.) and “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

NBR Freedom of Expression Awards:

Top Films (in alphabetical order):

“Barbie”

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Ferrari”

“The Holdovers”

“The Iron Claw”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order):

“La Chimera” (Neon)

“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Tótem

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):

20 Days in Mariupol

32 Sounds

The Eternal Memory

The Pigeon Tunnel

A Still Small Voice

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

All of Us Strangers

BlackBerry

Earth Mama

Flora and Son

The Persian Version

Scrapper

Showing Up

Theater Camp

A Thousand and One

