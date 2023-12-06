Erin Andrews Reveals How NFL Wives & Girlfriends Actually Feel About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship

Erin Andrews is revealing how the NFL wives and girlfriends really feel about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance.

The lead sideline reporter for Fox NFL Sunday opened up on her Calm Down podcast with co-host Charissa Thompson about the behind-the-scenes opinions she’s been hearing about the relationship between the 33-year-old music superstar and the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“Somebody asked in front of me what the gals on their team thought [about Taylor and Travis] and they were like, ‘Love it, adorable,’” she said, clarifying that they weren’t Eagles or 49ers “WAGs.”

“And they were like, ‘You know why? Because that’s a man, and she’s with him.’”

“Here’s a good take from an NFL WAG which I loved. She said … for the first time publicly it seems like she’s with a guy that’s not like ‘Oh yeah, I’m with Taylor, don’t take my picture. I’m at the concert,’” she continued, adding: “I’m into it all.”

Taylor also just revealed when she and Travis actually first started dating.