Top Stories
Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested on Assault &amp; Battery Following Bar Incident

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested on Assault & Battery Following Bar Incident

What Happened to Millie Bobby Brown's Accent? Fans Question Her Voice on 'Tonight Show' Interview

What Happened to Millie Bobby Brown's Accent? Fans Question Her Voice on 'Tonight Show' Interview

Elizabeth Olsen Meets Up with Sisters Mary-Kate &amp; Ashley Olsen for Dinner in Paris

Elizabeth Olsen Meets Up with Sisters Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen for Dinner in Paris

15 Real Life Soap Opera Couples That Broke Up, Including 1 Love Triangle That Spilled Over From a Show

15 Real Life Soap Opera Couples That Broke Up, Including 1 Love Triangle That Spilled Over From a Show

Fri, 01 March 2024 at 5:36 pm

DeWanda Wise & Tom Payne Premiere New Horror Film 'Imaginary' Alongside Broadway Legend Betty Buckley

DeWanda Wise & Tom Payne Premiere New Horror Film 'Imaginary' Alongside Broadway Legend Betty Buckley

The stars of the new Blumhouse horror movie Imaginary stepped out for the premiere event in L.A.

DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, and Betty Buckley walked the red carpet together at the premiere screening on Thursday night (February 29) at The Grove in Los Angeles.

They were joined by young co-stars Pyper Braun and Taegen Burns, as well as director Jeff Wadlow.

Here’s the synopsis: “When Jessica (Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alice’s behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.”

Imaginary hits theaters on March 8. The film marks Betty‘s first movie appearance in eight years, following her role in the horror thriller Split. She’s best known for her Broadway roles in musicals like Cats, Sunset Boulevard, and Carrie.

FYI: DeWanda is wearing Dolce&Gabbana. Tom is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Just Jared on Facebook
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 01
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 02
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 03
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 04
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 05
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 06
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 07
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 08
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 09
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 10
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 11
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 12
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 13
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 14
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 15
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 16
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 17
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 18
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 19
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 20
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 21
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 22
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 23
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 24
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 25
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 26
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 27
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 28
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 29
dewanda wise imaginary movie premiere 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Betty Buckley, DeWanda Wise, Pyper Braun, Taegen Burns, Tom Payne