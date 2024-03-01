DeWanda Wise & Tom Payne Premiere New Horror Film 'Imaginary' Alongside Broadway Legend Betty Buckley

The stars of the new Blumhouse horror movie Imaginary stepped out for the premiere event in L.A.

DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, and Betty Buckley walked the red carpet together at the premiere screening on Thursday night (February 29) at The Grove in Los Angeles.

They were joined by young co-stars Pyper Braun and Taegen Burns, as well as director Jeff Wadlow.

Here’s the synopsis: “When Jessica (Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alice’s behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.”

Imaginary hits theaters on March 8. The film marks Betty‘s first movie appearance in eight years, following her role in the horror thriller Split. She’s best known for her Broadway roles in musicals like Cats, Sunset Boulevard, and Carrie.

FYI: DeWanda is wearing Dolce&Gabbana. Tom is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.