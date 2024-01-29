Milly Alcock Lands 'Supergirl' Role, Plans Revealed for Upcoming DC Projects

Milly Alcock has landed the coveted role of Supergirl in the new DC Universe!

The 23-year-old Aussie actress is best known for playing young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon, but she’s not expected to return after the role was aged up.

Milly will play Kara Zor-El in the upcoming movie Superman: Legacy, which begins production in March. More plans for the character were already revealed!

Keep reading to find out more…

After appearing in the Superman movie, Milly will next star in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

“This is a very different type of Supergirl,” James Gunn said (via TheWrap). “In our [film], we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from, you know, the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip-off of Krypton and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl and is much more hardcore. She’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Other actresses considered for the role included Emilia Jones and Meg Donnelly.

Check out which Marvel actors are heading into the new DC Universe!