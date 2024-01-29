Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Has Already Revealed the Winner!

Lip Readers & NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

Britney Spears Apologizes, Shows Support For Justin Timberlake's New Songs 'Selfish' & 'Sanctified'

Princess Catherine Released From Hospital After 13 Days, Palace Updates with New Statement

Mon, 29 January 2024 at 6:25 pm

Taylor Swift Says 'I Didn't Do Anything' After Fans Imply She Helped Chiefs Win, Ignores Haters Yelling at Her

Taylor Swift had to face some not so nice comments after the Kansas City Chiefs game.

On Sunday (January 28), the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, to win the AFC Championship and secured a place in the 2024 Super Bowl.

As she left her suite to congratulate boyfriend Travis Kelce, the 34-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer experienced some heckling from Ravens fans.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a video shared on Twitter, one person first yelled to Taylor, “You did that s–t!”

With a smile on her face, Taylor responded, “I didn’t do anything!”

As she continued walking with Brittany Mahomes, someone else then shouted, “You’re ruining football!”

Taylor appeared to the ignore the heckler, and just continued to wave and smile.

After the Chiefs big win, Taylor joined Travis on the field and showered him with kisses!
