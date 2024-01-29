Stars Who Got Rejected by 'The Voice' - Find Out Which Famous Artists Didn't Make It on the Show!

The Voice is coming back in 2024.

The reality TV competition series is one of the most popular shows on television, boasting two dozen seasons worth of talented contestants over the past decade.

Over the years, music superstars from across all different genres have spoken out to reveal that they did not ultimately make the cut for The Voice, or they failed to reach a top spot on the show. And some of the names are really surprising!

It just goes to show you that a rejection might be devastating at the time, but it may just lead you to an even bigger opportunity around the corner. You never know!

Find out which huge music stars were turned down by The Voice…