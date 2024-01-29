New Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Video Shows Them Saying 'I Love You' to Each Other After AFC Championship Win!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s every move at the AFC Championship Game was watched by cameras and now a video is going viral because we can clearly hear what they’re saying in it.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon (January 28) at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

While celebrating the win after the game, Travis went up to Taylor to say goodbye before heading to the locker room with his teammates.

The NFL has shared the video, which includes very clear audio.

“Tay, I’m gonna enjoy with the guys,” Travis says to his girlfriend before giving her a kiss and an embrace. While hugging her, he whispered into her ear, “Ohhhh, I love you so much it’s not even funny.”

Taylor held her hand over her mouth to block her lips when she whispered back at him, “I love you too.” It sounds like she added, “I’ve never been so proud, ever.”

We also know what Taylor and Travis said to each other when they first saw each other after the game ended.

