Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Has Already Revealed the Winner!

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Has Already Revealed the Winner!

Lip Readers &amp; NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

Lip Readers & NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

Britney Spears Apologizes, Shows Support For Justin Timberlake's New Songs 'Selfish' &amp; 'Sanctified'

Britney Spears Apologizes, Shows Support For Justin Timberlake's New Songs 'Selfish' & 'Sanctified'

Princess Catherine Released From Hospital After 13 Days, Palace Updates with New Statement

Princess Catherine Released From Hospital After 13 Days, Palace Updates with New Statement

Mon, 29 January 2024 at 7:31 pm

'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Cast - 7 Stars Returning, 3 Actors Joining

Continue Here »

'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Cast - 7 Stars Returning, 3 Actors Joining

Get ready for the return of Abbott Elementary!

ABC’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning comedy series from creator and star Quinta Brunson follows a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching.

While seven stars are returning for season three, it has also been announced that three actors will also be joining the cast!

Abbott Elementary officially returns for Season 3 on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET in a one-hour premiere.

Click through to find out who’s back for Abbott Elementary Season three and who is joining the cast…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, Getty Images
Posted to: Abbott Elementary, Chris Perfetti, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Slideshow, Television, Tyler James Williams, William Stanford Davis