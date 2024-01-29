'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Cast - 7 Stars Returning, 3 Actors Joining

Get ready for the return of Abbott Elementary!

ABC’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning comedy series from creator and star Quinta Brunson follows a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching.

While seven stars are returning for season three, it has also been announced that three actors will also be joining the cast!

Abbott Elementary officially returns for Season 3 on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET in a one-hour premiere.

Click through to find out who’s back for Abbott Elementary Season three and who is joining the cast…