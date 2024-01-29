'One Life to Live' Actress Amanda Davies Dead - Erika Slezak's Daughter Was 42

Amanda Davies has sadly died at the young age of 42.

The news was announced by Amanda‘s mother, Erika Slezak, who is best known for playing Victoria “Viki” Lord on the ABC soap opera series One Life to Live. Amanda appeared on the show as the teenage version of the character.

Keep reading to find out more…

The webmaster of her site wrote in a statement, “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika‘s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly. The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time.”

Erika was on the show for four decades and she won six Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on the show. Amanda played the role of Viki in flashbacks in 2002 and in 2013.

Our thoughts are with Amanda‘s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost several stars already in 2024.