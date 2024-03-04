Top Stories
Mon, 04 March 2024 at 5:55 pm

Zoey Deutch Debuts New Blonde Pixie Cut While Stepping Out in Paris!

Zoey Deutch is debuting her brand new hairstyle during Paris Fashion Week!

The 29-year-old actress – best known for her roles in The Politician, Why Him?, and Zombieland: Double Tap – debuted her new blonde pixie cut while arriving at Hotel Costes on Monday night (March 4) in Paris, France.

Zoey was seen wearing a long black coat over a little black dress paired with sparkling silver shoes.

Zoey changed up her look in preparation for her role as ’60s actress Jean Seberg in an upcoming movie from director Richard Linklater.

Keep reading to find out more…Zoey teamed with hairstylist Bridget Brager and celeb colorist Tracey Cunningham to achieve Jean’s signature haircut, which took more than 16 hours to complete.

“We wanted to find the perfect shade for Zoey’s upcoming role,” Tracey shared in a statement with People. “Our work was cut out for us, as most of the photos we could find of Jean were in black and white — but we settled on a soft, golden blonde color that really captures Jean’s essence.”

Did you know that Zoey was supposed to make an appearance a Spider-Man movie, but her cameo was cut from the final version?

Click through the gallery for 25+ pictures of Zoey Deutch showing off her new hairstyle…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Zoey Deutch