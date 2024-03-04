Dak Prescott Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos!

Dak Prescott is a dad!

The 30-year-old Dallas Cowboys NFL star quarterback and his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos just welcomed their first child together.

And her name is…MJ!

Dak announced the exciting news to reporters on Monday (March 4), saying Sarah Jane and the baby (“Baby MJ,” as he called her) are both happy and healthy.

“Yeah I feel different, especially wake up in the morning, you see that baby and understand the responsibilities,” he said.

“Everything that I’ve always wanted for myself, but to want that for somebody else even more. It’s special. Everybody’s healthy and at home. We’re blessed.”

Sarah Jane Ramos posted a series of Instagram Stories back in September after Dak and the Cowboys won their first game of the football season, confirming the romance for the first time. They announced they were expecting in November.

Congratulations to the happy couple!