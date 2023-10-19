Lupita Nyong'o Announces Split From Boyfriend Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong’o is announcing her breakup from boyfriend Selema Masekela.

The 40-year-old Black Panther actress issued a statement on social media on Thursday (October 19).

“There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering,” she began.

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…:

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love,” she continued.

“And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true… I share this to keep it 💯, and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. #Breakup”

“Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it,” she added.

In December 2022, Lupita introduced everyone to Selema with a since-deleted reel of the two of them doing “The King’s Affirmation” challenge.

“We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid,” she said at the time. Fans think they actually might have been dating for a while before that.

