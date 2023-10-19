Who is Derek Carr's Wife? Meet Heather Neel!

Derek Carr has been happily married to his high school sweetheart for over 10 years!

The 32-year-old quarterback first started professionally playing football when he was drafted to the Oakland Raiders in 2014. The team moved to Las Vegas in 2020.

After nine years with the Raiders, Derek was traded to the New Orleans Saints in 2023, and he is currently playing his first season with his new team.

While Derek is a famous football player, he is also a very hands on dad to the four kids he shares with his wife Heather.

