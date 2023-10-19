Pink Cancels Vancouver Shows, Says She's 'Unable to Perform' Amid Health Issues; Shows to Be Rescheduled

Pink has unfortunately canceled more shows on her Trustfall Tour and now she’s citing health issues as the reason.

The 44-year-old singer had to cancel her Tacoma, Washington shows earlier this week due to “family medical issues” and now it appears Pink herself has gotten sick.

Pink took to social media on Thursday (October 19) to announce that she will no longer be performing in Vancouver, Canada this weekend. All of these canceled dates will be rescheduled.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Vancouver Shows Postponed: I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday,” Pink wrote in her message on Twitter. “Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows. I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone. In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love. xoxo Pink.”

Pink was scheduled to perform at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Friday (October 20) and Saturday (October 21). Her next tour date is in Denver on October 25.

Pink recently spoke out in a revealing interview.