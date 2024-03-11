Kate Middleton Admits to Editing Mother's Day Photo, Breaks Silence in New Statement

Kate Middleton is speaking out in a new statement after it was discovered that her Mother’s Day photo was digitally altered before being sent to press.

Several news agencies have rejected the photo of Kate and her children due to photo manipulation. Associated Press (AP) issued a mandatory kill on the photo due to “an editorial issue,” saying it must be removed from online services.

One detail about the photo in particular caught the attention of many: she’s not wearing her wedding or engagement ring. People also noticed that the cuff of Princess Charlotte‘s sleeve is partially missing.

So, what did Kate have to say?

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C,” she wrote in the statement posted to X/Twitter.

Prince William recently broke his silence on the wild rumors swirling about Kate‘s absence from the public eye.

