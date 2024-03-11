Every Celeb at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Over 300 Stars Attended (Full Guest List & Fashion Details Revealed)!

The 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party was the hottest place to be on the night of the Academy Awards with even more stars attending the after party than the actual show!

Over 300 celebs were spotted on the red carpet at the star-studded event on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The evening kicked off with a dinner and viewing party for an exclusive group of guests before everyone else started arriving once the show ended.

Nearly every major star who attended the Oscars also went to the VF party, with most of them changing into new outfits to continue the celebrations. Oscar winners like Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Billie Eilish were all at the party, along with nominees like Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, and so many more.

Browse through the slideshow for every celeb who attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party…