Why Did Eva Mendes Skip Oscars 2024 Amid Ryan Gosling's Performance & Nomination?

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples…but we hardly ever get photos of them together.

That means that Eva was not in attendance at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) to support Ryan, as he was a nominee for Barbie and performed “I’m Just Ken.”

Last year, Eva explained that she and Ryan do not do red carpets together.

Taking to Instagram, Eva responded to a fan who wrote that they wanted Barbie to “get through the Awards Season” so that she and Ryan could be a fixture on the red carpet.

“You’re the best,” she wrote in response. “What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together. Like these photos I’ve been posting, Im only comfortable posting because it’s already out there.”

She continued, pointing out that they were “only on the red carpet together” to promote their previous film they did together, The Place Beyond the Pines.

“By ‘not comfortable’ , I mean exposing our very private life that we value,” she explained, adding, “I’m still dying to do another movie with him though…♥️”

The couple have two daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, and while they’ve never officially confirmed if they’re married, she has fueled marriage rumors.