Camila Cabello Reunites with 'Cinderella' Co-Star Nicholas Galitzine at Oscars 2024 Party!

Mon, 11 March 2024 at 9:22 am

Guess who Camila Cabello met up with at one of the Oscars after parties?! Her Cinderella co-star Nicholas Galitzine!

The 27-year-old singer and 29-year-old actor were seen outside of the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together on Sunday evening (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Nicholas and Camila co-starred in the 2021 musical version of Cinderella, which you can stream on Prime Video.

Camila recently revealed her fave sex positions, favorite time of day to have sex, and more in a tell-all interview (where she also spoke about her ex Shawn Mendes.)

FYI: Camila is wearing Luar with Smiling Rocks jewelry.

Browse through the gallery to see all of the photos of Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello reuniting years after their movie premiere…
Photos: Backgrid, Getty
