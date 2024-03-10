Kate Middleton's New Photo: Details Emerge Including Why She's Not Wearing Wedding Ring, When It Was Taken & More

Royalists and fans have grown increasingly concerned about Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) over the past few months.

The 42-year-old royal has been out of the public eye since Christmas after undergoing a planned surgery at the start of the year. Despite assurances from the palace and those close to her, fans of the Royal Family have speculated about how she was doing amid her recovery.

Earlier today, the royals released a photo of Princess Catherine with her three children – Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte – to celebrate Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

However, one detail about the photo in particular caught the attention of many: she’s not wearing her wedding or engagement ring in the pic. In addition, no details were immediately given about when and where the photo was taken.

When asked by Town & Country why she was not wearing her wedding ring, “a Palace source pointed out that the Princess was at home, and the picture was taken by her husband.” TMZ speculated that perhaps the ring is off because she’s “experienced inflammation since her surgery.”

Royal reporter Rebecca English confirmed the pic was “taken in Windsor, earlier this week, by the Prince of Wales.”