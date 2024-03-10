Top Stories
Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Kate Middleton Issues First Statement Since Undergoing Surgery Amid Concerns About Her Health

Ariana Grande Duets With 'Wicked' Costar Bowen Yang, Performs & Acts on 'SNL' - Watch It All!

Netflix Renews 4 TV Shows, Cancels 3 Others in 2024

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 10:28 am

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Marries Jenna Brandt!

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and his fiancee Jenna Brandt are married!

The 24-year-old NFL athlete, who is one month removed from his Super Bowl appearance, said “I do” to his partner, also 24, on Saturday (March 9) in Des Moines, Iowa.

Keep reading to find out more…

People has some photos from the nuptials, which took place 8 months after they got engaged in July 2023.

So far, they haven’t released any official photos from their special day, but stay tuned!

Brock and the 49ers went to the Super Bowl this year but unfortunately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in an overtime finish. The 49ers are still favorites to be a big contender in the 2024 NFL season!

Congrats to Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt on their wedding!
Photos: Instagram
