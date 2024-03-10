Top Stories
Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 8:48 pm

AP News Agency Rejects Photo of Kate Middleton & Kids Due to Photo Manipulation

AP News Agency Rejects Photo of Kate Middleton & Kids Due to Photo Manipulation

After the palace released a photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales (AKA Kate Middleton) and her children amid growing speculation about her whereabouts, there’s only more conspiracies brewing.

Kensington Palace offered no comment after at least three international pictures agencies refused to distribute the photo, with some claiming “the source [the palace] has manipulated the image,” via ITV News royal editor Chris Ship.

In fact, Associated Press (AP) issued a mandatory kill on the photo due to “an editorial issue,” saying it must be removed from online services.

Keep reading to find out more…

“MANDATORY KILL-DUE TO AN EDITORIAL ISSUE THIS PHOTO NUMBER 000_34L82NW BRITAIN-ROYALS BY PRINCE OF WALES HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN FROM AFP SYSTEMS AND MAY NO LONGER BE USED IN ANY MANNER. PLEASE IMMEDIATELY REMOVE IT FROM ALL YOUR ONLINE SERVICES, STOP USING,” the outlet declared.

The agency noted an “inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte‘s left hand,” via BBC.

Social media has been frenzied with people reacting to the photo, with many people pointing out apparent flaws and inconsistencies that call into question the photo’s legitimacy.

One detail about the photo in particular caught the attention of many: she’s not wearing her wedding or engagement ring in the photo. In addition, no details were immediately given about when and where the photo was taken. Find out more.

Check out the AP’s notice…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Royals