AP News Agency Rejects Photo of Kate Middleton & Kids Due to Photo Manipulation

After the palace released a photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales (AKA Kate Middleton) and her children amid growing speculation about her whereabouts, there’s only more conspiracies brewing.

Kensington Palace offered no comment after at least three international pictures agencies refused to distribute the photo, with some claiming “the source [the palace] has manipulated the image,” via ITV News royal editor Chris Ship.

In fact, Associated Press (AP) issued a mandatory kill on the photo due to “an editorial issue,” saying it must be removed from online services.

“MANDATORY KILL-DUE TO AN EDITORIAL ISSUE THIS PHOTO NUMBER 000_34L82NW BRITAIN-ROYALS BY PRINCE OF WALES HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN FROM AFP SYSTEMS AND MAY NO LONGER BE USED IN ANY MANNER. PLEASE IMMEDIATELY REMOVE IT FROM ALL YOUR ONLINE SERVICES, STOP USING,” the outlet declared.

The agency noted an “inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte‘s left hand,” via BBC.

Social media has been frenzied with people reacting to the photo, with many people pointing out apparent flaws and inconsistencies that call into question the photo’s legitimacy.

One detail about the photo in particular caught the attention of many: she’s not wearing her wedding or engagement ring in the photo. In addition, no details were immediately given about when and where the photo was taken. Find out more.

