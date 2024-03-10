Top Stories
Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 8:48 pm

Robert Downey, Jr. Wins Best Supporting Actor at Oscars 2024!

Robert Downey, Jr. is an Oscar winner!

The 58-year-old Marvel star won the Best Supporting Actor award for his work in Oppenheimer at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“I would like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order,” Robert said in his acceptance speech.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing right now on ABC. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

Watch RDJ’s acceptance speech below.
