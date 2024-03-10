Regina King & Mary Steenburgen Hit Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Before Presenting Best Supporting Actress

Regina King and Mary Steenburgen look beautiful while posing on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning actresses both took the stage to help present Best Supporting Actress during the ceremony, which went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Also stepping out for the awards show were fellow past winners Octavia Spencer and Jessica Lange, who are both taking to the stage as well. Mary‘s husband Ted Danson joined her for the ceremony.

While on the carpet, Regina was seen greeting Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell.

FYI: Regina is wearing an Atelier Versace dress with Pomellato jewelry. Mary is wearing Tom Ford. Jessica is wearing Martin Katz jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

