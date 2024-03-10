Top Stories
Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 8:47 pm

Regina King & Mary Steenburgen Hit Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Before Presenting Best Supporting Actress

Regina King and Mary Steenburgen look beautiful while posing on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning actresses both took the stage to help present Best Supporting Actress during the ceremony, which went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Also stepping out for the awards show were fellow past winners Octavia Spencer and Jessica Lange, who are both taking to the stage as well. Mary‘s husband Ted Danson joined her for the ceremony.

While on the carpet, Regina was seen greeting Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell.

FYI: Regina is wearing an Atelier Versace dress with Pomellato jewelry. Mary is wearing Tom Ford. Jessica is wearing Martin Katz jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

By the way, there are several celebrities and Hollywood figures who’ve been BANNED from the Oscars and we gathered up the list of who and why.

Browse through the gallery to see 20+ photos of Regina King, Marty Steenburgen and more at the Oscars…
