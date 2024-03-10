Top Stories
Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 8:45 pm

Matthew McConaughey, Brendan Fraser, Mahershala Ali, & More Past Winners Arrive at Oscars 2024

Matthew McConaughey, Brendan Fraser, Mahershala Ali, & More Past Winners Arrive at Oscars 2024

Past winners have arrived at the Oscars!

Best Actor winners Matthew McConaughey, and wife Camila Alves, along with Brendan Fraser, and girlfriend Jeanne Moore, posed for photos on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Fellow Best Actor winner Ben Kingsley and wife Daniela Lavender along with Best Supporting Actor winners Christoph Waltz, Sam Rockwell with longtime partner Leslie Bibb, Mahershala Ali with wife Amatus Sami-Karim, and Tim Robbins with girlfriend Reed Morano were also in attendance.

During the show, the past winners are expected to take to the stage to present awards.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

FYI: Matthew is wearing a Versace suit, Cindy Chao label pin, and Jacob and Co. watch. Camila is wearing a Versace dress. Sam and Leslie are both wearing Dolce & Gabbana. Brendan and Christoph are both wearing Giorgio Armani tuxes. Mahershala is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

