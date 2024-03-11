Top Stories
Mon, 11 March 2024 at 2:02 am

Every Celeb at Elton John's Oscars Party 2024 - 100+ Stars Walked the Red Carpet!

Every Celeb at Elton John's Oscars Party 2024 - 100+ Stars Walked the Red Carpet!

Elton John always brings together so many celebs during the Academy Awards every year and he hosted yet another star-studded party!

Over 100 celebs were spotted on the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday (March 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Elton co-hosted the event with his husband David Furnish, actress Tiffany Haddish, and longtime couple Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

The event was held in West Hollywood Park and kicked off with a viewing party during the actual awards show that continued with an after party once the show ended. The party celebrated the launch of The Rocket Fund, a transformative initiative rooted in ending HIV stigma and saving lives.

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the celebs who attended the party…

