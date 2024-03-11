Anitta Goes Topless Under Totally Sheer Dress at Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party - See the Pics!

Anitta is no stranger to daring fashion choices. However, she stepped out for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in what is likely her most revealing look to date.

The 30-year-old walked the red carpet on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts wearing a totally sheer, crotchet net gown with pearl details.

Her floor-length dress featured a very low back. Anitta wore a thong underneath but left her chest and most of her body totally exposed.

She accented her avant-garde look with a warm-toned smokey eye, a glossy lip and some dazzling jewelry. The singer wore her hair down and had the most confident smile on her face while posing for photographers.

FYI: Anitta is wearing Fendi SS24 Couture.

