Kate Middleton Photographed with Prince William After Photoshop Controversy

Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) was photographed once again in a very rare sighting.

The photo in question was taken on Monday (March 11) outside of Windsor Castle while she was riding in a chauffeured car with her husband. In the picture, the Princess’ head is turned so we can only see a slight view of her face. Prince William is in the car sitting beside her, and his face is in full view.

The Prince is apparently headed to Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service this afternoon. According to the Daily Mail, who published the photo, the Princess will be going to a private appointment instead.

This new photo comes just 24 hours after the Prince and Princess of Wales released an image of her with their children that was found to be photoshopped.

Several news agencies have rejected the photo of Kate and her children due to photo manipulation. Associated Press (AP) issued a mandatory kill on the photo due to “an editorial issue,” saying it must be removed from online services.

Photo experts even analyzed the photo and revealed if the Princess was digitally inserted or if she was really there with her kids.