Renee Rapp Makes Red Carpet Debut With Towa Bird at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Reneé Rapp is seemingly confirming a new romance!

The 24-year-old Mean Girls actress and singer arrived at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party with Towa Bird on Sunday night (March 10) in Hollywood.

The 24-year-old Hong Kong-born musician, known for her popular TikTok account and electric guitar skills, was one of the supporting acts on Renee‘s Snow Hard Feelings Tour for the last several months, and also worked on Renee‘s debut album.

The two first posed separately on the red carpet before teaming up for photos together.

They were also seen enjoying each other’s company inside the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts where the party was held, cozying up to each other while enjoying an espresso martini, per People.

In a February profile with The Hollywood Reporter, Renee confirmed that she and ex Alissa Carrington broke up last year.

