Mon, 11 March 2024 at 12:00 pm

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Attend Madonna & Guy Oseary's Oscars 2024 Party!

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Attend Madonna & Guy Oseary's Oscars 2024 Party!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying the 2024 Oscars celebrations with a ton of fellow celebs!

The superstar couple were in attendance at talent manager Guy Oseary‘s Oscars party on Sunday night (March 10), co-hosted by Madonna in Hollywood, Vogue reports.

The event, supported by Gucci, saw tons of A-listers partying into the night following the evening’s ceremony, including nominee Lily Gladstone and presenter Jennifer Lawrence.

Keep reading to find out more…

The famous couple were among those who “showed up and showed out” at the house party, where, instead of goodie bags, there were custom monogrammed travel duffles from Gucci’s new Valigeria Fluo collection.

There was a strict no-cameras policy at the event, but photographer JR was on hand to capture portraits of some of the guests, including Salma Hayek Pinault, Robert De Niro, Colman Domingo, Matthew McConaughey and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Find out who won on the big night!
